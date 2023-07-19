Nasdaq: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $267 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $267 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $925 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $910.1 million.

