MVB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 4:56 PM

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairmont, West Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.

The company posted revenue of $53.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVBF

