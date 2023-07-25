Mueller Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported profit of $177.7 million in…

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported profit of $177.7 million in its second quarter.

The Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $3.12 per share.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $897 million in the period.

