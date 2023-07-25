MSCI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $246.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $246.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.09. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $3.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.12 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $621.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $604.7 million.

