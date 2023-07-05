MP Materials, Wolfspeed rise; Amneal, Knight-Swift fall, Wednesday, 7/5/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: United Parcel Service Inc., down…

United Parcel Service Inc., down $3.80 to $179.97.

The package delivery service and workers are having difficulty negotiating a contract as a strike threat looms.

MP Materials Corp., up $1.39 to $24.55.

The operator of a U.S. mine for rare earth metals used in computer chips will likely benefit from China’s latest export restrictions.

Incyte Corp., up 91 cents to $62.99.

U.K. regulators granted marketing approval for the company’s skin condition cream, Opzelura.

Bunge Ltd., up $1.34 to $98.46.

The agribusiness partnered with a unit of Chevron to buy a seed company with potential to make renewable fuel.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 75 cents to $348.32.

European regulators approved expanded use of the biotechnology company’s Orkambi cystic fibrosis treatment.

Wolfspeed Inc., up $6.25 to $62.99.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting signed a supply agreement with Renesas Electronics.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 29 cents to $2.76.

U.S. regulators declined approval for the company’s potential Parkinson’s disease drug.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., down $1.84 to $54.07.

The trucking company gave investors a disappointing financial update, citing weak demand.

