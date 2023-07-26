Morningstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.1 million in its second…

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.60 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $504.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MORN

