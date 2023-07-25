Moody’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $377 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — Moody's Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $377 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.75 to $10.25 per share.

