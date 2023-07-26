Monro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.8 million…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $327 million in the period.

