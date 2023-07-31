Monolithic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $99.5…

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $99.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $441.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $464 million to $484 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPWR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.