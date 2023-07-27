Mondelez: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $944 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $944 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $8.51 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.19 billion.

