Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Mondelez: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Mondelez: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $944 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $8.51 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up