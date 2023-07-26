Molina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $309 million.

The Long Beach, California-based company said it had net income of $5.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $5.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.05 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $8.33 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.28 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $20.75 per share.

