Moelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $179.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $179.9 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.4 million.

