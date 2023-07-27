Mobileye: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $28 million in its…

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $28 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jerusalem-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $454 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $452.6 million.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBLY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.