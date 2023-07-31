Live Radio
Mizuho: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 5:01 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Monday reported net income of $1.79 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 13 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.54 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.54 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

