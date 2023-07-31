Mizuho: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Monday reported net income of $1.79 billion in…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Monday reported net income of $1.79 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 13 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.54 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.54 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

