Minerals Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 5:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported earnings of $26.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $551.5 million in the period.

