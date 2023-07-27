Midland States Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21.6 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $119.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

