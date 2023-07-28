Live Radio
Middlesex Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2023, 4:13 PM

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Friday reported profit of $9.9 million in its second quarter.

The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSEX

