Mid Atlantic Daybook

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 9:00 AM Dover City Council Board of Adjustment meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore chairs the Board of Public Works meeting, Maryland State House (10:00 AM EDT), joins Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman to greet employees of the Comptroller’s Office and the State Treasurer’s Office, Treasury Complex Courtyard, 80 Calvert St, Annapolis, MD (2:30 PM EDT), delivers remarks at the Official Portrait unveiling of Governor Martin O’Malley and First Lady Judge Catherine Curran O’Malley, Government House (5:30 PM EDT), and delivers remarks at the City of Praise Family Ministries’ ‘Maryland Night’, City of Praise Family Ministries, 8501 Jericho City Dr, Landover, MD (8:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

* Closed Press

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 10:00 AM WSSC Water Commissioners hold monthly meeting

Location: WSSC Water (Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission), 14501 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD

Contacts: Luis Maya, WSSC Water, luis.maya@wsscwater.com, 1 301 206 8100

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 10:00 AM U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland hosts one-stop reentry resource fair

Location: Baltimore War Memorial, 101 N Gay St # D, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.justice.gov/usao-md

Contacts: Marcia Lubin, U.S. Department of Justice, 1 410 209 4854

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds media availability following Board of Estimates meeting

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser kicks off the transformation of ‘Dave Thomas Circle’

Location: 100 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 5:30 PM House Dems discuss discuss Baltimore priorities – Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hold a media availability to discuss ‘a wide range of priorities for Baltimore’

Location: S. 207, United States Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://cardin.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

Contacts: Sue Walitsky, Office of Sen. Ben Cardin, sue_walitsky@cardin.senate.gov, 1 202 224 4524

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 7:00 PM Howard County Council general plan public hearing

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 – Saturday, Jul. 22 NACUFS 2023 National Conference and Showcase – National Association of College and University Food Services National Conference and Showcase * Held at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor and the Baltimore Convention Center

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nacufs.org, https://twitter.com/NACUFS

Contacts: Jenna Goins, National Association of College & University Food Services, jgoins@nacufs.org

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 4:00 PM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly community resource fair

Location: Haynes Park, 801 W 30th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

