Mid Atlantic Daybook

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 9:00 AM Democratic Sen. Mark Warner co-hosts the Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology Summit

Location: 2980 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 9:00 AM GOP Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold office hours – Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold traveling office hours, Craig County Courthouse, 108 Court St, New Castle, VA (9:00 AM EDT) and South County Library, 6303 Merriman Rd, Roanoke, VA (11:30 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://morgangriffith.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepMGriffith

Contacts: Mollie Timmons, Office of Rep. Morgan Griffith, mollie.timmons@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 3861

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 9:15 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation hold Back to School Supply Drive – Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation hold opening for the annual ‘Stuff TheBus’ Back to School Supply Drive

Location: 9400 Peppercorn Pl, Upper Marlboro, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Paulette Jones, Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, 1 240 712 0298

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 12:30 PM City of Manassas holds RapidFlight ribbon cutting – City of Manassas holds a ribbon cutting celebration for unmanned aircraft system designer and manufacturer RapidFlight

Location: 9617 Center St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: City of Manassas, VA, 1 703 257 8200

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 12:30 PM Maryland Historical Trust discuss issues facing African American heritage in Maryland – Maryland Historical Trust and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture discuss issues facing African American heritage in Maryland

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maryland Historical Trust, 1 410 697 9591

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 2:00 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin host a Parents Matter conversation – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin host a Parents Matter conversation to discuss the administration’s ongoing work to empower parents and keep children safe.

Location: Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Rd, Bristow, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 4:00 PM Maryland Congressional Delegation discuss federal priorities – Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Maryland Congressional Delegation discuss federal priorities for the people of Maryland

Location: S. 207, United States Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.vanhollen.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen

Contacts: Sarita Willians, Office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, sarita_williams@cardin.senate.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 4:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott presents a Key to the City to ESPYS 2023 Breakout Athlete of the Year Angel Reese – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott presents a Key to the City to ESPYS 2023 Breakout Athlete of the Year Angel Reese

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 18 6:00 PM DDOT public meeting – District Department of Transportation public meeting to discuss the status of the Metropolitan Branch Train Project

Weblinks: http://ddot.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/ddotdc

Contacts: Lauren Stephens , DDOT, lauren.stephens@dc.gov, 1 202 465 6112

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 – Saturday, Jul. 22 NACUFS 2023 National Conference and Showcase – National Association of College and University Food Services National Conference and Showcase * Held at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor and the Baltimore Convention Center

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nacufs.org, https://twitter.com/NACUFS

Contacts: Jenna Goins, National Association of College & University Food Services, jgoins@nacufs.org

