Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jul. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jul. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 9:00 AM National Guard Bureau SPP conference – National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program’s 30th Anniversary Conference, with participants including National Guard Bureau Vice Chair Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, Special Programs and the DOD Special Access Program Central Office Director Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel Caine

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.ngb.army.mil, https://twitter.com/USNationalGuard

Contacts: U.S. Department of Defense, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (1:30 PM EDT) meetings

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper discusses the benefit of filing a claim under the PACT Act by Aug 9, via media availability, Wilmington VA Medical Center lobby, 1601 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE (10:00 AM EDT), and donates blood at the Blood Bank of Delmarva’s Dover Donation Center, 221 Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE (2:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, including the Council’s expected vote on Bill 15-23, via media availability

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 1:30 PM Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Mayor Michael O’Connor hold joint press conference

Location: Hillcrest Park, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Vivian Laxton, Office of the Frederick County Executive, VLaxton@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1315

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 5:00 PM Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen introduces resolution opposing BGE rate hikes

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Maggie Master, City of Baltimore, maggie.master@BaltimoreCity.gov, 1 443 429 0417

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 7:00 PM Nikki Haley speaks at CUFI Night to Honor Israel Dinner – Republican presidential candidate former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Night to Honor Israel Dinner

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://nikkihaley.com/home/, https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley

Contacts: , Nikki Haley for President, press@nikkihaley.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 7:00 PM Dover City Council Planning Commission meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 17 7:00 PM Howard County Council legislative public hearing

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 19 – Saturday, Jul. 22 NACUFS 2023 National Conference and Showcase – National Association of College and University Food Services National Conference and Showcase * Held at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor and the Baltimore Convention Center

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nacufs.org, https://twitter.com/NACUFS

Contacts: Jenna Goins, National Association of College & University Food Services, jgoins@nacufs.org

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.