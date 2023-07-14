Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jul. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jul. 14.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 14 10:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott announces new agency and swears in director – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces the newly formed Mayor’s Office of Small and Minority Business Advocacy & Development (SMBA&D) and swears in the agency’s new director, Christopher Lundy

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 14 10:00 AM First Couples daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (10:00 AM EDT, closed press) and departs the White House South Lawn with First Lady Dr Jill Biden en route to Camp David (1:30 PM EDT, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 14 1:30 PM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joins Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan for a climate-related announcement from the Biden-Harris Administration, Coppin State University, 2500 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD (1:30 PM EDT), and delivers keynote address at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Annual Leadership Retreat, Cambridge, MD (7:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 15 12:00 PM Baltimore Magazine hosts 2023 Crab Fest

Location: Rash Field, 201 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.baltimoremagazine.com/

Contacts: Baltimore Magazine, events@baltimoremagazine.net

Sunday, Jul. 16 – Wednesday, Jul. 19 National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges Annual Conference

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.ncjfcj.org/, https://twitter.com/NCJFCJ

Contacts: Chrisie Yabu, KPS3, chrisie.yabu@kps3.com, 1 310 804 9250

