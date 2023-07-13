Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 10:00 AM Strategic Plans Director discusses State Partnership Program – National Guard Bureau Strategic Plans and Policy and International Affairs Director Maj. Gen. William Zana discusses the 30th anniversary of the State Partnership Program, via press briefing

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

Pentagon Briefing Room (Rm 2D972)

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Council Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy and Environment Committee meeting

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 11:35 AM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Washington DC en route to New York via Joint Base Andrews (1:20 PM EDT, pooled press), arrives at LaGuardia International Airport (2:15 PM EDT, pooled press), delivers remarks at a campaign reception in New York (5:30 PM EDT, covered by editorial pool), departs New York en route to Washington, DC via LaGuardia International Airport (7:05 PM EDT, pooled press) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (8:05 PM EDT, pooled press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 12:00 PM Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater holds public information briefing

Location: Winchester Hall, 12 E Church St, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Vivian Laxton, Office of the Frederick County Executive, VLaxton@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1315

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 12:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces the second round of recipients in the Downtown BOOST Program

Location: 100 W Lexington St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 13 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

