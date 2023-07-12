Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 9:00 AM City of Baltimore holds ‘Other Meetings of the Public Body’ meeting

Location: Baltimore City Council, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 9:00 AM City of Baltimore holds Health, Environment, and Technology meeting

Location: Baltimore City Council, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 9:00 AM West Virginia AG Morrisey’s public schedule – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Region 5 meeting to elect director for the West Virginia First Foundation, Old Kanawha County Courthouse, 409 Virginia St. E., Charleston (9:00 AM EDT), and attends a Region 3 meeting to elect director for the West Virginia First Foundation, Courthouse Annex, 317 Market St., Parkersburg (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: https://ago.wv.gov/, https://twitter.com/WestVirginiaAG

Contacts: John Mangalonzo, WV Attorney General press, John.D.Mangalonzo@wvago.gov, 1 304 590 5026

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 9:00 AM GOP Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold office hours – Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold traveling office hours,190 Beech St, Gate City, VA (9:00 AM EDT), Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 33640 Main St, Jonesville, VA (11:30 AM EDT), Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, 245 S 4th St, Wytheville (11:30 AM EDT), and Big Stone Gap Municipal Complex, 216 Wood Ave, E Big Stone Gap, VA (2:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://morgangriffith.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepMGriffith

Contacts: Mollie Timmons, Office of Rep. Morgan Griffith, mollie.timmons@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 3861

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 9:30 AM Howard County Council holds General Plan Work Session

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Fees and Fines Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 6:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts after hours mixer

Location: Timothy’s of Newark, 100 Creek View Rd, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber events, events@dsbchamber.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

