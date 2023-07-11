Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 11 9:30 AM Bowie State University discuss fundraising efforts – Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux discussing $50 million fundraising campaign for ‘BSU Bold: The Campaign for Excellence’ via press conference

Location: Fine and Performing Arts Center, Jericho Park Rd, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bowiestate.edu, https://twitter.com/BowieState

Contacts: David Thompson, Bowie State University, dlthompson@bowiestate.edu, 1 301 860 4311

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 11 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Council meeting

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 11 1:15 PM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 11 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council Anti-Hate Task Force meeting

Location: Wheaton Recreation Center, 11701 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 11 Maryland Zoo holds media opportunity for Wildlife Quest virtual reality experience

Location: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, 1 Safari Pl, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandzoo.org/

Contacts: Mike Evitts, Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, mike.evitts@marylandzoo.org

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Fees and Fines Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 12 6:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts after hours mixer

Location: Timothy’s of Newark, 100 Creek View Rd, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber events, events@dsbchamber.com

