Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jul. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jul. 10.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 8:45 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper speaks at the Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials Conference, Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE (8:45 AM EDT), and speaks at the Delaware Air National Guard’s ground breaking of its new Fuel Cell Corrosion and Control Hangar, Delaware Air National Guard, 2600 Spruance Dr, New Castle, DE (10:00 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Economic Development (ECON) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (1:30 PM EDT) meetings

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces plans to renovate East Baltimore’s Ambrose Kennedy Pool, 1000 Ensor St (10:30 AM EDT), and attends the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Home Chef’s new Baltimore facility, Home Chef Warehouse, 1701 E. Patapsco Ave (1:45 PM EDT)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 1:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore tours the U.S. Wind Facility at Sparrows Point

Location: Shipyard Road, Sparrows Point, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, including the progress made on pay equity in Montgomery County, via media availability

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 3:00 PM Delaware opioid commission members discuss grant applications – Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission members discuss second round of settlement grant applications

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Jen Rini, State of Delaware, jennifer.rini@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 3:45 PM Dem. Sens and DC Mayor Bowser discuss airport regulations – Democratic Sens. Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Chris Van Hollen, and Ben Cardin and Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser discuss opposition to proposed changes to slot and perimeter operation rules at Ronald Reagan National Airport

Location: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Sue Walitsky, Sen. Cardin Communications Director, Sue_Walitsky@cardin.senate.gov, 1 202 224 4524

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 5:30 PM Wilmington City Council Reparations Task Force meeting

Location: Police Athletic League Of Wilmington, 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 – Wednesday, Jul. 12 National Principals Conference, for pre-K through 12th grade leaders

Location: National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: http://www.naesp.org/, https://twitter.com/NAESP

Contacts: Kaylen Tucker, NAESP public relations, ktucker@naesp.org, 1 703 518 6257

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 11 9:30 AM Bowie State University discuss fundraising efforts – Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux discussing $50 million fundraising campaign for ‘BSU Bold: The Campaign for Excellence’ via press conference

Location: Fine and Performing Arts Center, Jericho Park Rd, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bowiestate.edu, https://twitter.com/BowieState

Contacts: David Thompson, Bowie State University, dlthompson@bowiestate.edu, 1 301 860 4311

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.