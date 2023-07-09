Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 09.

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jul. 09 11:00 AM Ocean City Arts Day in the Pines

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, Race Track Rd, Ocean Pines, MD

Weblinks: https://oceancitymd.gov

Contacts: Art League of Ocean City, MD, megan@artleagueofoceancity.org, 1 410 524 9433

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Economic Development (ECON) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (1:30 PM EDT) meetings

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 5:30 PM Wilmington City Council Reparations Task Force meeting

Location: Police Athletic League Of Wilmington, 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Jul. 10 – Wednesday, Jul. 12 National Principals Conference, for pre-K through 12th grade leaders

Location: National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: http://www.naesp.org/, https://twitter.com/NAESP

Contacts: Kaylen Tucker, NAESP public relations, ktucker@naesp.org, 1 703 518 6257

