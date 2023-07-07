Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jul. 07. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jul. 07.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 9:30 AM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester visits and tours Family Promise of Northern New Castle County to highlight the organization’s Community Project Funding request for FY 2024, 2501 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE (9:30 AM EDT), and visits Christina Cultural Arts Center to highlight recent federal funding, Christina Cultural Arts Center, 705 N. Market St, Wilmington, DE (11:00 AM EDT)

Location: Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 10:30 AM Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announces the arrest of sexual assault suspect

Location: Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters, 12099 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/, https://twitter.com/fairfaxpolice

Contacts: Fairfax County Police Department, fcpdmedia@fairfaxcounty.gov

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 12:30 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin hosts a Parents Matter conversation

Location: Salem Public Library, 28 E Main St, Salem, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 4:30 PM Montgomery County Street Outreach hosts ‘Summer of Peace’ community event

Location: White Oak Community Recreation Center, 1700 April Ln, White Oak, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lauren DeMarco, Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office , Lauren.DeMarco@montgomerycountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 – Sunday, Jul. 09 Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival 2023

Location: 900 Druid Park Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Baltimore Carnival , Elainesimon1@yahoo.com, 1 301 346 9635

CORPORATE DATA

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Jul. 07 McCormick & Co Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.39000 USD

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jul. 09 11:00 AM Ocean City Arts Day in the Pines

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, Race Track Rd, Ocean Pines, MD

Weblinks: https://oceancitymd.gov

Contacts: Art League of Ocean City, MD, megan@artleagueofoceancity.org, 1 410 524 9433

