Mid Atlantic Daybook

Thursday, Jul. 06 10:00 AM Prince George's County Council meetings – Prince George's County Council holds meetings: Planning, Housing, and Economic Development Committee (PHED) (10:00 AM EDT) and Health, Human Services and Public Safety Committee (HHSPS) (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

Thursday, Jul. 06 10:00 AM Prince George's County Council holds regularly scheduled session

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

Thursday, Jul. 06 10:30 AM Maryland health leaders host dedication ceremony for Art of Leadership Capstone Project – Maryland Department of Health, University of Maryland Medical System, Johns Hopkins Medicine and Art with a Heart host dedication ceremony for Art of Leadership Capstone Project honoring the COVID-19 emergency response at Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx

Contacts: Chase Cook, Maryland Department of Health, chase.cook@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 8649

Thursday, Jul. 06 12:00 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks and donates blood at the American Red Cross

Location: Petersburg Freedom Support Center, 32 W Washington St, Petersburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Thursday, Jul. 06 1:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore's public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore visits the Maryland Department of Transportation, 7201 Corporate Center Dr., Hanover (12:00 PM EDT); and visits the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, 16 Francis St #4, Annapolis (1:00 PM EDT)

Location: Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, 16 Francis St #4, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

* Closed Press

Thursday, Jul. 06 2:15 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott unveils Supreme Court Justice Marshall portrait in City Hall – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Senior Advisor of Arts & Culture Tonya Miller Hall, Former Union Baptist Church Pastor and President/CEO of Beloved Community Services Corporation Dr Alvin Hathaway and community leaders unveil portrait honoring the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

Thursday, Jul. 06 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

Thursday, Jul. 06 – Sunday, Jul. 09 Catholic Press Association annual Catholic Media Conference – Catholic Press Association annual Catholic Media Conference, for Catholic journalists, communicators, and those interested in the field

Location: Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards, 110 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.catholicpress.org, https://twitter.com/catholicpress

Contacts: Catholic Media Association, 1 312 380 6789

Friday, Jul. 07 McCormick & Co Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.39000 USD

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

