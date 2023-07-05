Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 05 10:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore chairs the Board of Public Works meeting

Location: Maryland State House, 100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 05 10:00 AM Dover City Council Applicant Development Advisory Committee meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 06 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Council meetings – Prince George’s County Council holds meetings: Planning, Housing, and Economic Development Committee (PHED) (10:00 AM EDT) and Health, Human Services and Public Safety Committee (HHSPS) (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 06 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Council holds regularly scheduled session

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 06 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

Thursday, Jul. 06 – Sunday, Jul. 09 Catholic Press Association annual Catholic Media Conference – Catholic Press Association annual Catholic Media Conference, for Catholic journalists, communicators, and those interested in the field

Location: Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards, 110 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.catholicpress.org, https://twitter.com/catholicpress

Contacts: Catholic Media Association, 1 312 380 6789

