Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 04.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 04 9:00 AM American Visionary Art Museum hosts 4th annual Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show

Location: American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.avam.org/, https://twitter.com/TheAVAM

Contacts: Frankie Marsh, AVAM, frankie@avam.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 04 3:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends the Cherry Hill Waterfront Arts and Music Festival, Middle Branch Park, 3301 Waterview Ave, Baltimore, MD (3:00 PM EDT), attends the Annapolis 4th of July Parade, Amos Garrett Blvd. and West St. towards Main St, Annapolis, MD (6:00 PM EDT), and watches fireworks from the Maryland State House Dome, Maryland State House, Annapolis, MD (9:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 04 9:30 PM City of Cumberland hosts Independence Day fireworks display

Location: Constitution Park, Fort Ave, Cumberland, MD

Weblinks: http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/

Contacts: Lt. Eric Bonner, City of Cumberland, MD, eric.bonner@cumberlandmd.gov

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 04 Independence Day – Independence Day, aka 4th of July – public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 04 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrates July 4th at the Capitol Hill and Palisades Parades

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 06 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Council meetings – Prince George’s County Council holds meetings: Planning, Housing, and Economic Development Committee (PHED) (10:00 AM EDT) and Health, Human Services and Public Safety Committee (HHSPS) (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 06 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Council holds regularly scheduled session

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Gillie Haynes, Prince George’s County, councilmedia@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 5949

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 06 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 06 – Sunday, Jul. 09 Catholic Press Association annual Catholic Media Conference – Catholic Press Association annual Catholic Media Conference, for Catholic journalists, communicators, and those interested in the field

Location: Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards, 110 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.catholicpress.org, https://twitter.com/catholicpress

Contacts: Catholic Media Association, 1 312 380 6789

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.