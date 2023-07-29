Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 29.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 29 8:00 AM Baltimore County Police Department hosts 4th Annual Building Bridges Bike Ride

Location: Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr, Gwynn Oak, MD

Contacts: Joy Lepola-Stewart, Baltimore County Police Department, jstewart1@baltimorecountymd.gov, 1 410 887 4954

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 29 9:00 AM Frederick County Health Department hosts medicine and sharps disposal event

Location: Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department, 79 W Frederick St, Walkersville, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Rissah Watkins, Frederick County Health Dept., FCHealthDept@FrederickCountyMD.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 29 10:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts steering wheel lock giveaway

Location: Police Athletic League Of Wilmington, 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.