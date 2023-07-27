Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 27. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 27.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 9:00 AM GOP Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold office hours – Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff hold traveling office hours, in Bedford County, VA (9:00 AM EDT), and Franklin County, VA (12:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://morgangriffith.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepMGriffith

Contacts: Mollie Timmons, Office of Rep. Morgan Griffith, mollie.timmons@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 3861

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Economic Development (ECON) Committee meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 10:30 AM Agriculture Secretary Vilsack attends Governor’s Day at Delaware State Fair – Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack joins Delaware Governor John Carney, Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long to attend Governor’s Day at Delaware State Fair. Later Gov. Carney presents DNREC Young Environmentalists of the Year and Youth Fishing Tournament winners with their awards (1:00 PM CDT)

Location: Delaware State Fairgrounds, 18500 South Dupont Highway, Harrington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 1:00 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s public schedule – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin presents the Spirit of Virginia Award to the Virginia Space Flight Academy, 34200 Fulton St, Wallops Island (1:00 PM EDT) and attends the 2023 Annual Chincoteague Volunteer Firemen’s Carnival, 3648 Main St, Chincoteague (7:50 PM EDT)

Location: 411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 4:00 PM Caesar Rodney Institute holds monthly membership discussion

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.caesarrodney.org/

Contacts: Caesar Rodney Institute, info@caesarrodney.ccsend.com

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 27 4:00 PM Richmond City Charter Review Commission meeting

Location: 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

