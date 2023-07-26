Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 26.

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 10:00 AM Hunter Biden in court following plea deal for tax-related misdemeanors – Initial appearance for Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, where he is expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanors after reaching a deal with federal prosecutors. The deal saw prosecutors waive a felony gun charge as long as Biden abides by certain conditions and admits to not paying tax on income in 2017 and 2018. Biden will likely not go to jail if the judge signs off on the agreement * Before Judge Maryellen Noreika * Case no. 1:2023cr00061

Location: J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.ded.uscourts.gov/Index.htm

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, 1 302 573 6170

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 10:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces his nomination for new Baltimore Fire Chief

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 2:00 PM Frederick County Agritourism Workgroup meeting

Location: Winchester Hall, 12 E Church St, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Vivian Laxton, Office of the Frederick County Executive, VLaxton@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1315

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 6:00 PM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors hosts special hearing on draft zoning ordinance

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 7:00 PM Howard County Council general plan work session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 7:30 PM Maryland Gov. Moore discusses his plans for Maryland – Maryland Governor Wes Moore participates in WUSA9 town hall to discuss his vision and plans for Maryland

Location: WUSA9, 4100 Wisconsin Ave, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

