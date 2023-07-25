Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 25. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 25.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 25 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 25 10:00 AM Bicameral Dems discuss federal funding for autism hiring program – Democrats Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Rep. John Sarbanes present $440,000 check to Howard County Autism Society’s hiring program, and discuss increasing hiring opportunities for individuals with autism and connecting more businesses and employer partners to this workforce

Location: Howard County Autism Society, 9770 Patuxent Woods Dr #308, Columbia, MD

Weblinks: http://www.vanhollen.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen

Contacts: Francesca Amodeo, Office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Francesca_Amodeo@VanHollen.Senate.Gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 25 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council public hearings

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 25 6:00 PM Wilmington City Councilmember McCoy hosts Q&A on insurance premiums – Wilmington City Councilmember Yolanda McCoy hosts Q&A session with Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro to discuss insurance premiums

Location: Wilmington Public Library, 10 E 10th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 25 – Saturday, Jul. 29 Loudoun County Fair

Location: Loudoun County Fairground, 17558 Dry Mill Rd, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Loudoun County Office of Public Affairs and Communications, publicaffairs@loudoun.gov, 1 703 777 0113

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 10:00 AM Hunter Biden in court following plea deal for tax-related misdemeanors – Initial appearance for Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, where he is expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanors after reaching a deal with federal prosecutors. The deal saw prosecutors waive a felony gun charge as long as Biden abides by certain conditions and Biden admit to not paying tax on income in 2017 and 2018. Biden will likely not go to jail if the judge signs off on the agreement * Before Judge Maryellen Noreika * Case no. 1:2023cr00061

Location: J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.ded.uscourts.gov/Index.htm

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, 1 302 573 6170

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 26 7:00 PM Howard County Council general plan work session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

