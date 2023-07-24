Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jul. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jul. 24.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 24 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces an anti-theft mobile clinic designed to increase vehicle security

Location: DC Armory, 2001 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 24 11:00 AM Bicameral Maryland Dems discuss federal funding for Prince George’s County – Democrats Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Rep. Steny Hoyer discuss RAISE grant with Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and Maryland state officials, Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro Station, 100 Addison Rd S, Capitol Heights, MD (11:00 AM EDT), present a check to The Arc Prince George’s County, 1401 McCormick Dr, Upper Marlboro, MD (12:30 PM EDT), and present a check for $500,000 to help grow Melwood’s Neurodivergent Workforce Initiative, Melwood, 5606 Dower House Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD (2:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://cardin.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

Contacts: Sue Walitsky, Office of Sen. Ben Cardin, sue_walitsky@cardin.senate.gov, 1 202 224 4524

——————–

Monday, Jul. 24 6:30 PM Dover City Council meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 24 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Jul. 24 McCormick & Co Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.39000 USD

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 25 – Saturday, Jul. 29 Loudoun County Fair

Location: Loudoun County Fairground, 17558 Dry Mill Rd, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Loudoun County Office of Public Affairs and Communications, publicaffairs@loudoun.gov, 1 703 777 0113

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 26 10:00 AM Hunter Biden in court following plea deal for tax-related misdemeanors – Initial appearance for Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, where he is expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanors after reaching a deal with federal prosecutors. The deal saw prosecutors waive a felony gun charge as long as Biden abides by certain conditions and Biden admit to not paying tax on income in 2017 and 2018. Biden will likely not go to jail if the judge signs off on the agreement * Before Judge Maryellen Noreika * Case no. 1:2023cr00061

Location: J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.ded.uscourts.gov/Index.htm

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware Clerk, 1 302 573 6170

