Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jul. 21.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 21 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper discusses extreme weather preparedness – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and FEMA Region 3 Administrator MaryAnn Tierney provide hurricane preparedness and extreme weather tips

Location: Sussex County Emergency Center, 21911 Rudder Lane, Georgetown, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 21 11:00 AM Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosts inaugural Red Jacket Awards ceremony

Location: Oxon Hill Manor, 6901 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 21 2:00 PM Harford County celebrate Parks and Recreation Month with a community event

Location: Flying Point Park, 511 Kennard Ave, Edgewood, MD

Weblinks: http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/, https://twitter.com/HarfordCountyMD

Contacts: Matt Button, Harford County, MD, mbbutton@harfordcountymd.gov, 1 410 638 3538

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 22 – Sunday, Jul. 23 Montgomery County holds Farm Tour and Harvest Sale

Location: Montgomery County, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Mark Roper, Montgomery County, MD , mark.roper@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 962 1743

