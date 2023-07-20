Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 20.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 9:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Wye Island Natural Resource Management Area, Duck House Pavilion, 632 Wye Island Rd, Queenstown, MD (9:00 AM EDT), tours the J.M. Clayton Seafood Company, UMCES Horn Point Laboratory, 2020 Horns Point Rd, Cambridge, MD (12:30 PM EDT), tours a local regenerative farm, owned by Paul T. Swann, 30411 Matthewstown Rd, Easton, MD (2:45 PM EDT), and attends the 2023 Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Buy Local Cookout, Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD (5:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 9:00 AM President Biden’s public schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (9:00 AM EDT, closed press); departs the White House South Lawn en route to Joint Base Andrews, MD (10:30 AM EDT, open press); departs JBA en route to Philadelphia, PA (10:50 PM EDT, out-of-town pool); and arrives at Philadelphia International Airport (11:35 AM EDT). Biden then participates in a tour of Philly Shipyard, 2100 Kitty Hawk Ave, Philadelphia, PA (12:05 PM EDT); and discusses ‘how his Bidenomics agenda is growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up’, Philly Shipyard, 2100 Kitty Hawk Ave, Philadelphia, PA (1:00 PM EDT). Biden departs Philadelphia, Pennsylvania en route to JBA, via Philadelphia International Airport (2:15 PM EDT), departs JBA en route to the White House South Lawn (3:10 PM EDT), and arrives at the White House South Grounds (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 10:00 AM CAI hold rally to restore Maryland School District opt-out option – CAIR Maryland hold rally to call on Montgomery County Public Schools to restore its opt-out option for classroom discussions that contradict children’s’ religious beliefs

Location: Montgomery County Public Schools, 850 Hungerford Dr #167, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.cair.com, https://twitter.com/cairnational

Contacts: Zainab Chaudry, CAIR Maryland, zchaudry@cair.com, 1 410 971 6062

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 10:00 AM Fairfax County Board of Supervisors hold ground breaking ceremony for affordable housing project

Location: 13090 Autumn Willow Dr, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov

Contacts: Allyson Pearce, Fairfax County, Allyson.Pearce@fairfaxcounty.gov, 1 703 246 6033

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser breaks ground on Riggs Crossing Senior Residences housing development

Location: 311 Riggs Rd NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 1:00 PM Maryland Department of Transportation launches ‘Taking you places!’ recruitment campaign

Location: State Highway Administration, 7491 Connelley Dr, Hanover, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdot.maryland.gov/

Contacts: David Broughton, MDOT, dbroughton@mdot.maryland.gov, 1 410 865 1029

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 1:30 PM Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey and Prince George’s County Fire Department discuss the PFAS Act

Location: 100 Shady Glen Dr, Capitol Heights, MD

Weblinks: https://ivey.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/glenniveymd

Contacts: Ramón Korionoff, Rep. Glenn Ivey, ramon.korionoff@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 8699

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 4:00 PM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly community resource fair

Location: Haynes Park, 801 W 30th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 4:00 PM Delaware Governor John Carney attends University of Delaware topping off ceremony for ‘Building X’

Location: University of Delaware, 210 S College Ave, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.udel.edu, https://twitter.com/UDelaware

Contacts: Peter Bothum, University of Delaware, pbothum@udel.edu, 1 302 831 1418

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 7:00 PM Montgomery County officials provide update on behavioral health diversion center

Location: Executive Office Building, 101 Monroe St, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Mary Anderson, Montgomery County, mary.anderson@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 301 529 7669

