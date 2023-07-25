Microsoft: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $20.08 billion.…

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $20.08 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.69.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $56.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.36 billion.

