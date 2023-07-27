Mettler-Toledo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $213.9 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $213.9 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $9.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $10.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.99 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $982.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $9.55 to $9.85.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $40.30 to $41.20 per share.

