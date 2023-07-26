Methanex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $56.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $939.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901 million.

