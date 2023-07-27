Meta Platforms, Comcast rise; Bristol-Myers, Sunnova fall, Thursday, 7/27/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Meta Platforms Inc., up $13.14 to $311.71.
Facebook’s parent company reported strong second-quarter financial results as online advertising rebounded.
Comcast Corp., up $2.44 to $45.35.
The owner of Universal and NBC beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Lam Research Corp., up $59.58 to $701.95.
The semiconductor equipment maker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.
Mattel Inc., down 8 cents to $21.24.
The maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars reported strong financial results and reaffirmed its profit forecast.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $2.68 to $60.73.
The biopharmaceutical company’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Sunnova Energy International Inc., down $2.40 to $18.10.
The residential solar company reported a bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.
Align Technology Inc., up $45.46 to $385.31.
The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Royal Caribbean Group, up $8.80 to $109.68.
The cruise line raised its profit forecast for the year.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.