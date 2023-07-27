Meta Platforms, Comcast rise; Bristol-Myers, Sunnova fall, Thursday, 7/27/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Meta Platforms Inc., up $13.14…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., up $13.14 to $311.71.

Facebook’s parent company reported strong second-quarter financial results as online advertising rebounded.

Comcast Corp., up $2.44 to $45.35.

The owner of Universal and NBC beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Lam Research Corp., up $59.58 to $701.95.

The semiconductor equipment maker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.

Mattel Inc., down 8 cents to $21.24.

The maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars reported strong financial results and reaffirmed its profit forecast.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $2.68 to $60.73.

The biopharmaceutical company’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Sunnova Energy International Inc., down $2.40 to $18.10.

The residential solar company reported a bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Align Technology Inc., up $45.46 to $385.31.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Royal Caribbean Group, up $8.80 to $109.68.

The cruise line raised its profit forecast for the year.

