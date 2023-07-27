Meritage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $186.8…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $186.8 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $5.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.49 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTH

