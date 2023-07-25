Merit Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.2 million.

The South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The maker of disposable medical devices posted revenue of $320.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.2 million.

Merit Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.81 to $2.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMSI

