Merchants Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Thursday reported net income of $65.3 million in…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Thursday reported net income of $65.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Carmel, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.31 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $288 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $135.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBIN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.