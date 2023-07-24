Medallion Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Monday reported earnings of $14.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Monday reported earnings of $14.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.

The business development company posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFIN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.