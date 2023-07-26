MaxLinear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $183.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $155 million.

