Matthews International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 4:48 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The casket and memorial manufacturer posted revenue of $471.9 million in the period.

Matthews International expects full-year revenue in the range of $215 million to $235 million.

