Mattel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $27.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.8 million.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

