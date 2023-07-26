Live Radio
Materialise: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 6:35 AM

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $530,000 in its second quarter.

The Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTLS

