MasterCard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.85 billion. The…

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $3 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $6.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.17 billion.

